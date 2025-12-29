MINSK, December 29. /TASS/. The Russian Oreshnik intermediate-range missile system deployed in Belarus has sent a signal to Western countries that Minsk and Moscow are determined to defend themselves "with their fists," Andrey Bogodel, the deputy chief of the General Staff department of the Military Academy of Belarus, said.

"Today, any good deed must, of course, be done with fists. Unfortunately, the world can no longer be organized any other way. Here, the 'Oreshnik' isn't a weapon with which we want to attack, for example, Britain or Germany, but it's a message that we, above all, will protect our peace in this way. A way that will allow us to say that it's definitely better not to interfere with us," he said on STV television.

The expert noted that Western countries crossed many red lines during the Russian Federation’s special military operation in Ukraine. "Literally, there are red lines associated specifically with the use of missile systems, even nuclear weapons. After all, remember the appearance of the missiles they launched on us – SCALP, Storm Shadow, then ATACMS. They also used drones against our radiation early warning stations. As well as attacks against our bombers, and so on. This is all an attempt to see how high Russia’s nuclear threshold is," Bogodel said.

Last week, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin stated that the deployment of Russia’s Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile system in Belarus was a response to the aggressive actions of Western opponents.

"Over a year ago, tactical nuclear weapons were stationed on our territory, and they have recently been upgraded," Khrenin stated in an interview with a news channel. "The final step, carried out under the directives of our heads of state, was the deployment of the Oreshnik system on Belarusian land."

Minsk’s actions came as a reaction to what it perceives as aggressive moves by its opponents. Addressing concerns about escalating tensions, Khrenin remarked, "Regarding their claims that they intend to confront us, only time will reveal how this will influence the broader situation. I believe that rational leaders – like the presidents of Russia and China – will step into the spotlight. These are individuals who understand very well that saber-rattling serves no constructive purpose and will only lead to negative outcomes."