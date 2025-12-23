Russian scientists create 72-qubit quantum computer — Rosatom Quantum Technologies

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Researchers from the Physics Department of Lomonosov Moscow State University have developed and tested a prototype quantum computer based on single neutral rubidium atoms, comprising 72 qubits. This is the third Russian quantum computer to reach the 70+ qubit mark, Rosatom Quantum Technologies reported.

"Reaching the 72-qubit mark on an atom-based platform confirms the systematic development of the domestic quantum project and our strong position in quantum research and the creation of quantum computer prototypes. It is especially important that the scientists have taken another step toward progressively improving the reliability of operations," said Yekaterina Solntseva, Director of Quantum Technologies at Rosatom State Corporation, as quoted by the Rosatom Quantum Technologies press service.

According to Solntseva, the latest development is especially important given that a low error rate during quantum logic operations is critical for scaling the performance of quantum computers and takin them to the level that is required for solving complex problems in industry, finance, and other areas of economic activity. She said this is essential for ensuring the technological sovereignty of the Russian Federation and strengthening the competitiveness of Russian enterprises and the economy as a whole.

The new atom-based quantum computing prototype, according to Stanislav Straupe, head of the quantum computing sector at the Quantum Technology Center, Faculty of Physics, Lomonosov Moscow State University, is built on a new architecture that allows computer registers to be divided into three zones. One of these zones is designed for computing operations, while the other two are used for long-term storage of quantum states and information readout.

"The first two zones were used in the current control experiment; we will develop the third in the next stage. If by 2030 the computer reaches a scale of several hundred ‘good’ qubits with high fidelity of operation, this will make it possible to implement logical operations with error correction and run unique algorithms. This will be the boundary of tasks that are no longer solvable for a classical computer," Straupe added.

Experiments conducted by scientists have shown that the current prototype can perform two-qubit logical operations with 94% accuracy, making it possible to conduct many practical experiments with this machine. According to Vladimir Belokurov, Dean of the Physics Department at Moscow State University, not only leading university specialists, but also young scientists, graduate students, and undergraduates are participating in these experiments and in the development of the computer, so this work is involving the younger generation in one of Russia's most important scientific projects.