US not ready to announce end of operation against Iran yet — Trump

WASHINGTON, March 16. /TASS/. Washington is not yet ready to announce the end of its military operation against Iran, US President Donald Trump said.

"I'm still not declaring it over," he told reporters on his way from Florida to Washington.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.