TASS and Xinhua present Russian-language edition of Xi Jinping's book at SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The TASS and Xinhua news agencies presented a Russian-language edition of the first volume of the book "Chinese Public Administration under Xi Jinping" on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), a TASS correspondent reports.

Attending the ceremony were TASS CEO Andrey Kondrashov and Xinhua CEO Fu Hua.

"Today we are presenting a book about Chinese public administration, and it will be extremely interesting for the Russian reader, because over the past 25 years, experts, analysts, economists and politicians have often asked the question: ‘How did they manage to do that?’ They are referring to China's incredible rise on the global stage and their booming prosperity," Kondrashov said.

He recalled that TASS and Xinhua "back in 1956" marked the beginning of friendship and cooperation between the media of Russia and China.

Fu Hua said China and Russia are major powers "with significant influence who are paving the way for public administration and modernization based on their own national specifics. As we read the book, we realize even more clearly that a well-governed, prosperous, harmonious China of the new era brings stability, certainty, and positive energy to the current chaotic and confusing world."

TASS is the general information partner of the SPIEF.