MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The ambassadors of Britain, Germany, and France have not requested a new meeting with the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has confirmed.

"There have been no such requests," Grushko told reporters when asked about the matter. He emphasized that the Foreign Ministry routinely maintains diplomatic communication with all embassies, including those of unfriendly states.

"We frequently summon ambassadors and issue demarches in response to unfriendly actions and openly hostile policies exhibited by these states," he added.

On June 11, the ambassadors - Nicolas de Riviere of France, Nigel Casey of Britain, and Alexander Lambsdorff of Germany - were received by Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Galuzin used the occasion to highlight the destructive policies of their respective countries, which aim to encourage Kiev to prolong the conflict. He also outlined Russia’s core approaches toward seeking a political and diplomatic resolution in Ukraine.

Later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov remarked that the sole purpose of the ambassadors’ visit was to reaffirm an ultimatum issued to Russia. He noted that the West has already had multiple opportunities to influence the resolution of the conflict but has instead chosen to act negatively. Lavrov criticized the West for playing the role of "antiheroes," citing their refusal to allow Vladimir Zelensky to sign an already agreed-upon and initialed document in Istanbul in April 2022, which outlined principles for a settlement and ceasefire.