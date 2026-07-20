MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Russian military has recently struck more than 200 railway engines carrying weapons to Ukrainian troops from Poland and Romania, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Of course, the rails haven't gone anywhere, and we've had a bit of success there too," the Russian diplomat told Vesti television, referring to strikes targeting bases housing and repairing trains. "Of late, they [the Ukrainians] have lost more than 200 railway engines which were mostly bringing equipment from Poland and Romania to the line of engagement," he said.

According to Miroshnik, "90% of military cargoes arrive from European countries." Therefore, blocking logistics is key, he added. "If Ukraine is sealed off and if it stops receiving military supplies, things won't last quite as long," the diplomat emphasized.