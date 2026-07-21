Ukraine’s new commander-in-chief Drapaty is on Russia’s wanted list

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Ukraine’s new commander-in-chief, Mikhail Drapaty, is on Russia’s wanted list, as follows from the Russian interior ministry’s database.

Earlier, the Russian Investigative Committee brought charges against Drapaty. According to the committee, Drapaty and Viktor Nikolyuk were in command of the Joint Forces Operation, during which Ukrainian militants staged more than 70 shelling attacks on settlements in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), killing or wounding 154 people.

Drapaty was reportedly appointed as the Ukrainian army’s commander-in-chief on Tuesday.