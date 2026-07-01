Amur Shipyard sets afloat small missile ship Shtorm

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Amur Shipyard, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, has successfully launched the Shtorm small missile ship of Project 22800, according to the corporation’s press service.

On July 1, commemorating the 90th anniversary of the Amur Shipyard, a ceremonial launch took place for the Shtorm - a vessel laid down in July 2020. This marks the third ship in its series, crafted at the Amur Shipyard based on a design by the Almaz Design Bureau, the release notes.

The launch was executed using the Amurets launching pontoon, produced by the shipbuilders as part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation’s dock program. After the ceremony, the vessel will berth at the outfitting pier to undergo further fitting and commissioning.

In keeping with naval tradition, a bottle of champagne was broken against the ship’s hull by Alina Dublavskaya, an occupational safety specialist at the Amur Shipyard’s Primorye Territory branch, acting as the "ship’s bride," as reported by the USC.

The corporation clarified that Project 22800 Karakurt ships are classified as third-rank vessels, primarily designed for combat operations in the near-sea zone and participation in peacetime missions. Their armament includes strike and anti-aircraft missile systems, advanced combat control systems, detection and target designation equipment, and robust communications. The core striking power of the ship is provided by the Kalibr missile family, ensuring impressive offensive capabilities.