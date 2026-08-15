MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. New US arms shipments to Kiev via Turkey will only prolong the agony of the Banderite regime and lead to deaths of more people, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"It remains unclear who initiated this project to re-export weapons, how they will be transported and when this large lethal shipment will be sent to its receivers in Kiev. Finally, what were the parties involved in this deal thinking, namely the United States and Turkey, when they decided to open yet another Pandora’s box to make the Banderite regime last longer in its agony while claiming more lives?" she said. "What jumps to the eye are all the remaining contradictions and inconsistencies regarding the circumstances and terms for delivering such a big load of lethal products," Zakharova added.

Judging by documents recently released by the US Congress, the matter concerns a formidable arsenal that includes offensive weaponry, the diplomat noted. "These papers mention 12 multiple rocket launch systems and more than 2,500 non-guided cluster munitions for them, as well as 47,000 203-mm cluster shells and 70 ATACMS short-range missiles," she said.

Earlier in August the State Department notified Congress that Ankara could transfer obsolete US weaponry worth $255.9 mln to Kiev, including multiple launch rocket systems and munitions, adding that the US government was prepared to authorize the transfer.