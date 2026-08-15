Kremlin aide advises West to follow Putin’s speech at upcoming Eastern Economic Forum

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will make major statements during his upcoming speech at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which Western countries should closely monitor, Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the forum's Organizing Committee, told TASS in an interview.

"Of course, special attention is always focused on the Russian president's speech at the plenary session. Keep an eye on it. There will be many important statements. And, of course, the West is well-advised to follow the head of state's address," he noted.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the EEF in 2026 is Developing the Far East for the benefit of its people. The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government, with TASS serving as its general information partner.