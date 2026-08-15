MELITOPOL, August 15. /TASS/. Russia has sufficient resources and logistical alternatives to minimize the impact of a possible suspension of navigation in the Black Sea on its economy, but this scenario will mean a slow death for Ukraine, Alexander Pataman, who heads the secretariat of the Zaporozhye Region office of the World Russian People’s Council, an international public organization, said.

"With enough resources and alternative logistical routes, Russia can survive the possible situation of Black Sea navigation suspension for an unlimited period of time and without noticeable damage," said Pataman. "However, this scenario will mean a slow death for Ukraine."

"We have no need for the moratorium on attacks on ‘civilian ships’ proposed by Vladimir Zelensky," he added.

In his words, ship traffic in Ukraine’s major ports has de-facto stopped. Apart from sustaining economic losses, the Kiev regime has lost an opportunity to transport weapons, ammunition, and other military cargoes for its armed forces by sea.

Bloomberg reported on August 8, citing sources, that Turkey had begun imposing restrictions on commercial shipping in the Black Sea amid increased attacks on its vessels. It is noted that the Coast Guard had denied passage through the straits to some vessels bound for Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk or had requested additional time to process their applications. There is no official confirmation of this information yet.