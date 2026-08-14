White House calls Biden's transfer of large number of weapons to Ukraine deplorable

WASHINGTON, August 14. /TASS/. The White House called a large transfer of weapons by the administration of the previous US President, Democrat Joe Biden, to foreign countries, including Ukraine, deplorable and tragic, according to spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

When asked about the prospects for military support for Kiev, Leavitt said that President Donald Trump "has been very clear in our position on munitions. Unfortunately and tragically, Joe Biden gave away a lot of munitions, including to Ukraine." According to her, Trump is "has been far more judicious than the last" when it comes to giving away US munitions.

On July 31, Trump said that the United States should be very careful about granting weapons licenses to other countries. He said that Washington had not agreed to transfer to Kiev either the technology for the production of Patriot systems or the Tomahawk cruise missiles and questioned this possibility.