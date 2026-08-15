At least two killed by powerful earthquake in Indonesia — newspaper

TOKYO, August 15. /TASS/. At least two people have been killed in a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that rattled Indonesia in the early hours of Saturday, The Straits Times newspaper wrote citing a spokesperson for a disaster response agency.

The report says a man and a woman were killed. Detailed casualty and damage reports are expected later.

A powerful earthquake hit an area off Indonesia’s coast in the early hours of Saturday. The initial tremor was followed by aftershocks, with the most powerful reaching magnitude of 6.1. Residents of coastal areas of Flores Island were advised to evacuate at least 2 kilometers from the coastline because of a tsunami threat.