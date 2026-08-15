Kiev deliberately attacks DPR power grid, damaging multiple power lines, substations

DONETSK, August 15. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine are deliberately targeting the power grid of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and have already damaged multiple power supply lines and substations, the DPR government quoted its head, Andrey Chertkov, as saying on its official Telegram channel.

"The enemy continues to deliberately attack our power infrastructure, with multiple substations and power transmission lines already damaged. The enemy’s goal is to disrupt our electricity and water supplies during these hot days. The situation in many cities and towns remains difficult, but I would like to assure you that our specialists are at their workplaces, trying to fix the consequences," he said.

In his words, the DPR government is working on redistributing power supply.

"Due to unstable voltage in the power grid, which will continue through tomorrow [on Saturday], rolling blackouts are possible in a number of cities and districts," Chertkov added.

In his words, water supply issues are also being fixed. He added that the government and utility specialists were doing their best to improve the situation and minimize consequences for the region’s civilian population.