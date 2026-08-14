MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Kiev struck civilian facilities in 41 Russian regions outside the special military operation zone in July, according to a report by Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik.

"In July, the regions whose civilian facilities came under attack most frequently were the Belgorod Region (30.16% of all attacks), the Kursk Region (20.57%), the Kherson Region (16.77%), the Bryansk Region (10.06%), the Donetsk People’s Republic (8.7%) and the Zaporozhye Region (2.98%). In addition, the Kiev regime targeted civilian facilities far beyond the special military operation and combat zones," the report said.

The attacks focused exclusively on civilian facilities with no connection to combat operations or military infrastructure, the report said.