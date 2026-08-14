Spain investigates possible shotgun marks found on Gibraltar’s oldest orca

MADRID, August 14. /TASS/. Spanish authorities are probing the discovery of an orca in the Strait of Gibraltar with possible shotgun wounds, the Ministry for Ecological Transition said in a press release.

According to the ministry, the oldest orca in the Strait of Gibraltar and Gulf of Cadiz population appeared in the strait this week.

The ministry said the local orca population is listed as "vulnerable" in Spain’s catalog of endangered species. This means any action against the species carries serious penalties. The ministry has launched an investigation into the incident.