Bank of Russia raises dollar exchange rate to 84.54 rubles for August 15-17

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has set the official dollar exchange rate at 84.5449 rubles for August 15-17, 2026, which is 73.91 kopecks higher than the previous indicator. The dollar surpassed 84 rubles for the first time since March 20, 2026.

The official euro exchange rate has been raised by 76.03 kopecks to 97.5141 rubles. The European currency rose above 97 rubles for the first time since March 21 of this year.

The official yuan exchange rate has been raised by 6.14 kopecks to 12.4789 rubles.