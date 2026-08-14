Various decorative items are on display at the Moscow Interior and Design Week

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Decorative items, handmade home accessories, various furniture, and other products designed for comfort and coziness are on display at the 8th Moscow Interior and Design Week. Around 1,300 brands are represented at the event, a TASS correspondent reported.

The event is taking place at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall and spans two floors. On one of them, visitors can explore the stands of various companies showcasing their own interior design solutions. Here they can also purchase tableware, lighting fixtures, and other decorative items. A prominent spot is occupied by the collective stand of the Made in Moscow project designed in the style of a Stalin-era skyscraper. An area of ​​180 square meters showcases 80 brands from the capital, featuring original ceramics, textiles, lighting fixtures, and other products. Visitors can interact with company founders, discuss emerging trends with designers, and receive professional interior design advice.

“We are holding Moscow Interior and Design Week for the eighth time. This year the theme is the infinity of color. We wanted to showcase the city’s most vibrant hues, a brilliant palette of colors, and, of course, our wonderful entrepreneurs represented here today,” head of Moscow’s Department for Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development Kristina Kostroma told reporters.

A wide variety of participants and companies are participating in the event, including those just taking their first steps in design and enterprises that already have serial production in place, she said.

National stands

The event’s organizers have also prepared national pavilions, Kostroma added. “We are particularly pleased that companies from 56 regions of our country are represented here, and we have international participants. There are two stands here: one for India and one for the countries of North Africa,” she said.

In particular, at the stand dedicated to India, visitors can see how traditional craft techniques are reflected in contemporary product design. The special project dubbed Threads was prepared with the support of the Embassy of India in the Russian Federation. The North African countries’ exhibition highlights the cultural exchange that has shaped the region’s artistic traditions over centuries. The stand was created with the support of the Egyptian Exporters Association in partnership with founders of Cairo Design Week, the annual festival held in Cairo.

The goal of this event is to showcase high-quality products from manufacturers across the country, according to Kostroma. “The Moscow Interior and Design Week was first held in 2022 when we saw a mass exodus of foreign brands from the market. It was important for us to demonstrate the vast number of talented entrepreneurs producing high-quality goods. And time and again, the Design Week gained momentum, becoming increasingly popular among both businesses and participants. We broke all records for both applications and participants,” head of the Department for Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development stressed.

Business program

A business program has been prepared for the event, featuring around 50 sessions and activities focused on the design of residential, public, and commercial spaces, product design, as well as business, technology, art, and international cooperation. Participants will include around 200 representatives from Russia and abroad, including Belarus, Egypt, India, and Turkey. Discussions will focus on the development of local brands, new technologies, and Moscow’s role as a hub for professional dialogue.

The 8th Moscow Interior and Design Week runs from August 13 to 16. Visitors can attend the exhibition and business program from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. after registering on the event’s website.

TASS is the general media partner of the Moscow Interior and Design Week.