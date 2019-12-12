Number of injured from fire onboard Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier reaches 10

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The number of people injured in a fire onboard the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, which is under renovation in Murmansk, reached 10 people, an emergency source told TASS.

"Ten people were injured: they were mostly poisoned by combustion products," the source said. Six people are in the intensive care unit. Just one injured person is in satisfactory condition.

A fire ignited on the cruiser on Thursday during repair work and engulfed 120 square meters. Diesel fuel is burning, and foam is being used to put it out. The fire was classified as a second, advanced, level of difficulty. The fire could have been caused by a violation of safety rules when carrying out welding work.

The press service of the Zvyozdochka Ship-Repairing Center (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation), which is refurbishing the ship, earlier told TASS that the fire broke out in the hold of the first energy section. All the employees of the shipbuilding plant were evacuated from the Admiral Kuznetsov.

The Northern Fleet reported that while containing the blaze, two firefighters were injured. They have received treatment, and they are out of danger. The fleet highlighted that there are no arms or munitions onboard the ship.