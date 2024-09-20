Russian prime minister approves list of countries imposing destructive attitudes

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved the list of countries imposing destructive attitudes that contradict Russian spiritual and moral values. The corresponding document has been published.

The list includes 47 countries and territories that "implement policies that impose destructive neoliberal ideological attitudes that contradict traditional Russian spiritual and moral values."

It includes the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan and other states.

The EU countries that are not included in the list include Slovakia and Hungary, and the NATO countries that are not added to the list include Turkey.

According to a TASS source familiar with the preparation of the document, the list was approved in accordance with the presidential decree on providing humanitarian support to foreigners who share traditional spiritual and moral values.

The order comes into force on the day of its official publication.

List of unfriendly countries

Russia also has other lists of unfriendly states for the use of diplomatic and economic countermeasures. The first list was approved in the spring of 2021 and included only two countries - the United States and the Czech Republic. Restrictions on the work of diplomatic missions were introduced for them.

The second list was approved in March 2022 and was updated in July and October of the same year. Transactions with states included in this list it must be executed in a special manner. Currently, this list includes 46 countries and territories: all EU member states, as well as Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the United Kingdom, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, North Macedonia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Taiwan (considered a territory of China, but since 1949 governed by its own administration).