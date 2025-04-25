Movie icon Oliver Stone, ex-CIA officer to take part in Russian educational marathon

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. American film director Oliver Stone and Raymond McGovern, US human rights activist and ex-CIA analyst, are expected to take part in Russia’s Knowledge First educational marathon, Maxim Dreval, general director of the Knowledge society, told reporters.

The marathon, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany, will be held on April 28-30.

"We expect ex-CIA analyst Ray McGovern and famous American film director Oliver Stone [to participate]," Dreval noted.

The marathon’s activities will take place at 11 venues. The central venue, located at the Victory Museum on Moscow’s Poklonnaya Hill, will be open all three days of the marathon.

TASS is the official information partner of the event.