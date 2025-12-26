Putin discusses AI development with Russian Security Council members

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Additional measures to promote the development of artificial intelligence in the interests of the country’s defense and security were the focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

"We have several issues. First, on additional measures to encourage the development of artificial intelligence in the interests of ensuring the country’s national security and defense," the president said, opening the meeting, and turned the flood over to Defense Minister Andrey Belousov.

Along with Belousov, taking part in the meeting were speaker of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Secretary of the Security Council Sergey Shoigu, chief of the presidential administration Anton Vaino, presidential aide Nikolay Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, and director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin. Apart from that, the government’s chief of staff and Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the digital sphere Dmitry Grigorenko also took part.

The Russian leader pays serious attention to the topic of artificial intelligence. He has repeatedly said that the development of this technology should be harmonious. He stressed that the development of artificial intelligence should not lead to the formation of an elite group while the rest will be simply "pressing buttons."