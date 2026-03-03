Mossad conducts overnight ground operation in Iran — Al Arabiya

CAIRO, March 3. /TASS/. The Israeli intelligence agency Mossad conducted a ground operation on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran last night, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported, citing sources.

According to the TV channel, the operation was carried out by Mossad operatives with the support of special forces.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.