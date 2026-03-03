UAE leader’s walk at Dubai Mall is 'powerful message' — Russian presidential envoy

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. A recently circulated video of a stroll at the Dubai Mall by United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was a ‘powerful message,’ Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Special Presidential Envoy for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, stated.

"Powerful message. The resilient UAE is one of the few truly neutral places in the world, focused on peacemaking and prosperity," Dmitriev wrote on his X social network account.

The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. There were reports of missiles and drones being launched from Iran, and air-raid alert sirens sounded in the Tel Aviv area. According to the Mehr news agency, US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also targeted. Regional countries are closing their airspace, and airlines are suspending flights.