Bank of Russia sells currency worth $215.2 mln in domestic market

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold currency worth 16.7 bln rubles ($215.2 mln) with settlements on February 27 in the domestic market, the regulator reported on its website.

The volume of currency sold by the Bank of Russia with settlements on February 26 amounted to 16.6 bln rubles ($213.8 mln).

The Bank of Russia started operations on the currency market in connection with the use of resources from the National Wealth Fund. The regulator is buying and selling foreign exchange in the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange with the use of the yuan-ruble instrument.