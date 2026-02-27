Enemy stands no chance of crossing to Dnieper’s left bank in Kherson region — governor

GENICHESK, February 27. /TASS/. Russian forces have had success in repelling all attempts by Ukrainian troops to cross to the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"We continue to live amid martial law, and mutual understanding between servicemen who are present in the Kherson Region and who act as a reliable shield foiling possible attempts by paratroopers or separate assault groups to land on the left bank <…> has been improving. The enemy must not even think of having the slightest chance of crossing to the left bank," he told Al Jazeera in an interview.

Despite the difficulties associated with the operational situation, the region continues to develop, Saldo noted. Tremendous work has been done to restore the education system, healthcare and provision of services to the older generation in the region, he added. "Everybody living in the Kherson Region now is a hero. Because they continue to sow wheat, harvest vegetables and fruits, and rebuild roads and schools," the governor emphasized.