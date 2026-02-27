PARIS, February 27. /TASS/. The aim of a potential extension of French nuclear deterrence capabilities to other European Union countries is to turn the bloc into a single state, the leader of the French party The Patriots, Florian Philippot, said.

According to him, French President Emmanuel Macron will announce the plans on the European nuclear umbrella on March 2.

"The (scandalous) Europeanization of our nuclear deterrent, which Macron is going to announce on Monday, is part of this war plan against Russia. The goal is to turn the EU into a single state through war, to destroy nation-states, destroy France, and create a ‘European army’!" Philippot wrote on X. The politician also urged to "kill the EU before it kills France" and called for France's withdrawal from the bloc.

The press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) previously reported that the UK and France are actively working to provide Ukraine with nuclear bombs and means of delivery. According to information available to the SVR, this involves the covert transfer of European nuclear components, equipment, and technologies to Ukraine. One option being considered is the French TN75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile.

In March 2025, Macron said that he would begin discussions with allies on the possibility of extending the protection of France’s nuclear deterrent to European countries. Germany, Poland, Lithuania and Denmark signaled that they were open to discussing the matter. The Financial Times has reported that US allies in Europe are exploring options for creating their own nuclear shield amid Washington’s course toward restoring relations with Russia.