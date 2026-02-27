MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The foundation operated by Yelena Zelenskaya, wife of Vladimir Zelensky, alongside the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), warrants scrutiny for potential involvement in the troubling allegations of sending Ukrainian children to Jeffrey Epstein’s island. However, this investigation should not be entrusted to Ukraine’s justice system, which has become deeply compromised under Kiev’s current illegitimate government, according to Alexander Brod, a member of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, who spoke to TASS.

Earlier, Vasily Prozorov, a former SBU officer, revealed to TASS that multiple investigations suggest a possible connection between Zelenskaya’s foundation, the SBU, and the trafficking of Ukrainian children to Epstein - convicted of heinous sexual crimes, including pedophilia.

Brod emphasized, "The involvement of Zelenskaya’s foundation and the Ukrainian Security Service must be thoroughly investigated. It is crucial that international bodies such as the Council of Europe, the United Nations, and organizations dedicated to protecting children’s rights also scrutinize this matter. Journalistic investigations are equally vital in uncovering the truth."

He pointed out that while the Epstein case continues to unfold, revealing new episodes and attracting global attention, the prospects for justice within Ukraine remain bleak. "If Ukrainian authorities are involved or turn a blind eye, there is little hope for justice. The Ukrainian justice system has completely deteriorated under the current illegitimate regime in Kiev. If it ignores war crimes committed by Ukrainian forces and daily violations of its citizens’ rights, what credibility can it possibly have?" Brod questioned.

He further argued that if there is credible evidence of Ukrainian elite complicity, the investigation should be pursued by US and British authorities. Overall, he described the Epstein case as "a sad reflection of the moral and institutional decay of the Western establishment."

Notably, on January 30, 2026, the US Department of Justice released over three million pages of documents, along with more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 photographs from Jeffrey Epstein’s dossier. These materials, related to Epstein’s sex crimes - including pedophilia - feature the names of numerous prominent figures, including members of royal families, government officials, businessmen, diplomats, and academics from around the world.