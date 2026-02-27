MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The admission of Ukraine into the European Union will negatively affect the economic, financial, military, and political spheres of EU member states, the head of the Federation Council's Commission on Information Policy Alexey Pushkov stated on Friday.

"I have long held the opinion that admitting Ukraine into the EU would create major points of tension within the union and could ultimately destroy it. <…> The negative consequences of Ukraine's admission will encompass all areas — economic, financial, military, and political," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Pushkov, the EU's economy would be flooded with "cheap Ukrainian agricultural goods," while Ukraine would lay claim to subsidies. On the financial side, following Ukraine's integration into the EU, the cost of its reconstruction could range from $800 billion to $1 trillion.

"There will also be consequences in the military and security spheres. <…> By admitting Ukraine into its ranks, the EU would effectively 'inherit' the territorial claims that Ukraine maintains, and is likely to continue asserting, against Russia. In other words, Ukraine could potentially involve the EU in a new military confrontation with Russia," Pushkov added.

In the political sphere, Pushkov noted that Ukraine would demand support, funding, special conditions, grants, and subsidies, as well as "special treatment and recognition of its unique role as a 'shield' against a Russia it depicts as hostile to Europe."