About 10,000 US troops currently deployed in Poland — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Around 10,000 US servicemen are currently deployed on the territory of Poland, and there are no reasons to think that the numbers may be reduced in the near future, Russia’s Charge d'Affaires in Poland Andrey Ordash told TASS in an interview.

"According to the publicly available information, around 10,000 US service members are on Poland’s territory, most of them deployed on the rotational basis," the diplomat said.

He said there was "no serious increase in the US military presence in Poland" last year.

"At the same time, Washington has no intentions of reducing it, which was confirmed by US President [Donald] Trump during talks with the Polish president on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos," Ordash added.