Pakistan temporarily suspends military operation against Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, March 18. /TASS/. Pakistani authorities have decided to suspend military operations against Afghanistan during the Muslim holiday of breaking the fast, Eid al-Fitr, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, has said.

"In view of the upcoming Islamic festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, upon its own initiative as well as on the request from the brotherly Islamic countries of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkey, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has decided to temporarily announce pause amidst the ongoing Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq against the terrorists and their support infrastructure in Afghanistan," he wrote on his page on the social network X.

The pause shall be applicable from midnight March 18/19, 2026 to midnight March 23/24, 2026, the minister specified.