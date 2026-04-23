Iran does not trust US when it comes to negotiations — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Iran has been burned by the US in previous negotiations, and thus has zero trust in Washington, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, has stated.

"They have betrayed diplomacy several times and left the negotiating table. We have no trust in them," he told journalists on the sidelines of a reception commemorating Army Day in the Islamic Republic. According to the diplomat, Iran has never "refused negotiations or attacked other countries, but has always defended itself."

Iran conducted indirect negotiations with the United States to resolve the situation surrounding its nuclear program and the issue of lifting sanctions in April-May 2025. In June, Israel attacked Iran, and American bombers struck the republic's nuclear facilities. A ceasefire was reached 12 days after the start of the conflict. Negotiations between Tehran and Washington resumed through intermediaries in 2026; the last round took place in Geneva on February 26, and the parties intended to continue consultations in Vienna in March, but on February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran.