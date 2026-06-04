MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Komsomolskoye in the Zaporozhye Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Komsomolskoye in the Zaporozhye Region through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,420 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,420 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 195 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 210 troops and two US-made armored personnel carriers in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 165 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 370 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 430 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 50 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Linovo, Svoboda, Kiyanitsa and Shalygino in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Slobozhanskoye, Izbitskoye and Rubezhnoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 195 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and 11 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored personnel carriers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Stetskovka and Peski-Radkovskiye in the Kharkov Region, Lozovoye and Shchurovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, nine motor vehicles, three artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Nikolayevka, Malinovka, Novosyolovka and Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 165 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 370 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 370 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Rubezhnoye, Dobropolye, Raiskoye and Belozerskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Vasilevka and Chuguyevo in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 370 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 430 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 430 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Samoilovka, Lyubitskoye, Novosyolovka and Novonikolayevka in the Zaporozhye Region and Gavrilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 430 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and a counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 50 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Grigorovka, Dimitrovo and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 50 [Ukrainian] military personnel, three motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure in past day

Russian troops struck energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck facilities for the storage and sites for the launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, energy and transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 601 Ukrainian UAVs, four smart bombs in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 601 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs, two rockets of the Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system and 601 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 156,058 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,608 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,729 multiple rocket launchers, 35,210 field artillery guns and mortars and 63,297 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.