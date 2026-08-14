MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. North Korean military personnel heroically repelled an attack by Ukraine’s neo-Nazi clique on the Kursk Region, defending Russian territory with unwavering resolve, according to DPRK Ambassador to Moscow Sin Hong Chol.

"Following the incursion into the Kursk region by the Ukrainian neo-Nazi forces, Comrade Kim Jong Un made the decisive choice to deploy our armed forces in active combat. Under the direct orders of the Supreme Leader, our combat units responded with extraordinary determination, safeguarding Russian land as if it were their own. Their selfless spirit and unwavering courage not only thwarted the aggression but also exemplified the deepening bonds of solidarity between our nations through tangible military support," he stated during a reception hosted by the DPRK Embassy.

The ambassador emphasized that Pyongyang remains committed to "strengthening the enduring friendship and unity between our peoples, who, through established interstate relations, stand shoulder to shoulder in pursuit of shared objectives. We do so in the spirit of our predecessors and in the new era of comprehensive development in Korean-Russian relations."

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from Russian and DPRK ministries and agencies, as well as members of diplomatic and expert communities from both countries.

Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described the operation to defend the Kursk Region as an unprecedented demonstration of the struggle to uphold peace and sovereignty. He reaffirmed the DPRK’s support for Russia’s policies aimed at protecting its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed gratitude for the DPRK’s support of Russia’s special military operation and for its decision to send Korean People's Army soldiers to aid in the liberation of the Kursk Region. Putin lauded the valor and bravery of North Korean troops, stating that their efforts will be forever remembered and honored alongside those of Russian soldiers.