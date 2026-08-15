North Korean leader gets congratulations from Putin, Medvedev on anniversary of liberation

PYONGYANG, August 15. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has received congratulatory telegrams from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the country’s liberation from the Japanese occupation.

"This holiday is symbolic of heroism and toughness of the Korean patriots and soldiers of the Red Army, who fought together to liberate your country from Japan's colonial tyranny," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Putin’s telegram as saying. "Created just at that severe time were the lasting traditions of militant friendship and mutual assistance that have served as foundations for the development of the friendly and good neighborly relations between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."

The Russian leader went on to say that the relations between Moscow and Pyongyang have been raised to the new, unprecedentedly high level of comprehensive strategic partnership. The two neighbors are cooperating in all areas, while making concerted efforts aimed at ensuring regional stability and security, Putin added.

The president expressed hope that constructive joint work for the benefit of the people of Russia and North Korea will continue, as well as efforts to create a more righteous and democratic world order.

He wished Kim Jong Un good health and success, and to all citizens of North Korea - happiness and prosperity.

In his message, also quoted by KCNA, Dmitry Medvedev expressed hope that bilateral cooperation will continue to grow in all areas, including ties between the United Russia party and the Workers' Party of Korea.

It "accords with the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries and contributes to consolidating stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region and establishing a just order of the multi-polar world," Medvedev was quoted as saying.