MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s policies are turning Ukraine into ruins, former Zelensky spokeswoman Yulia Mendel said.

According to her, all of Zelensky’s "grand plans" turned out to be little more than TV advertising. Mendel stressed that over the years, "his promises have proven hollow," while the escalation strategy Zelensky chose has yielded no positive results.

"Ukraine is being turned into ruins, a place where ordinary life is becoming less and less possible," she wrote on X.