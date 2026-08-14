US likely to opt for sanctions instead of military action against Cuba — agency

NEW YORK, August 14. /TASS/. The US administration has apparently opted to move forward with tougher economic and sanction pressure on Cuba instead of using military force to change its government, Bloomberg said.

According to the agency, Washington’s plan is to cut off Cuba’s revenue sources and add to internal strife in the country to create conditions for talks with the Cuban leadership that have to this point been met with great resistance.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said earlier that the Washington administration is considering all scenarios for further steps against Cuba, including military action.