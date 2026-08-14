Kiev troops shell DPR 34 times in past day, one killed

DONETSK, August 15. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine attacked cities and towns of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 34 times in the past day, killing one civilian and wounding 10, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"A total of 34 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups were registered over the past day," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "One civilian was reported to have been killed, and ten wounded."

"Buses and cars, trucks and special equipment, four residential buildings, and five civil infrastructure sites were damaged," the department added.

In all, 40 munitions of various types were fired towards the DPR territory during these attacks.