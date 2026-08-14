Russia, Vietnam to continue working on options for cooperation in transport projects

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian Railways and Vietnam’s delegation led by Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang have agreed to continue working on cooperation options for urban transport projects, the Russian company reported.

"The parties agreed to continue working on options for cooperation in urban transport projects, the provision of consulting services, and personnel training for Vietnam’s railways," the report said.

Vietnam has plans to develop its railway network, including the creation of convenient intra-city infrastructure in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Russian Railways noted.