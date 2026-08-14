Ruble’s real effective exchange rate down 4.7% in July — Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation fell by 4.7% in July 2026 month-on-month, according to data provided by the Central Bank.

Since the beginning of this year the exchange rate has risen by 2.2%.

The ruble’s real effective exchange rate against the dollar lost 4.7% in July, and added 2.8% year-to-date. The decline against the euro compared to the previous month was 3.8%, while the increase since the beginning of the year was 5.9%.

The rate is calculated on the basis of rates of Russia’s key trading partners in accordance with shares of these countries in the national foreign trade turnover.