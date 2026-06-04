Global energy sector will be delighted by new agreements between Russia, China — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The global energy sector will soon be delighted at the news about new agreements between Russia and China Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a meeting with the heads of leading global news agencies organized by TASS.

"I believe we have created good conditions for developing cooperation with China. I am confident that all the objectives we set during my visit [to China] will be resolved, all goals will be achieved. President [Xi Jinping] and I have a schedule of bilateral contacts for this year. But it's not just us. The government, ministries, agencies, and our leading companies are meeting and working, including in the energy sector, where I am confident the global energy sector will soon be delighted by new agreements between Russia and China," Putin said.