EAEU countries, Singapore sign free trade zone agreement

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. Heads of member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong signed a free trade zone agreement, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"The free trade zone agreement with the Republic of Singapore was signed today at the meeting of the Supreme Council. This is the second country along with Vietnam, with which our Union will have an appropriate agreement," Tokayev said.