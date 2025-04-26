Britain may resort to provocations against Russia in any country — intel chief

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Britain may resort to provocations against Russia on the territory of any state, Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin told TASS, responding to a question about London’s potential subversive acts with the use of chemical weapons on Ukraine’s soil.

"Britain may resort to provocations on the territory of any state, if Britain is interested in that. And we actually see that British special services pursue quite actively such a rude line, primarily in relation to the Russian Federation," the SVR chief said.

Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said earlier in an interview with TASS that the latest publications in Western newspapers indicated that Great Britain was conducting undeclared hostile actions against Russia.