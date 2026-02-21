Merz says will travel to US with EU’s agreed position to discuss tariffs

BERLIN, February 21. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced his plans to travel to Washington to discuss with US President Donald Trump the situation around US tariffs.

"This is an interesting decision that many had been expecting: the Supreme Court in Washington has pointed out the limits of the administration's powers in matters of customs policy," Merz said in an interview with ARD television after the Christian Democratic Union convention in Stuttgart. He clarified that the verdict does not concern sectoral duties, but rather the general tariff rate.

According to Merz, his talks with the US president will be preceded by consultations with the European Union to elaborate "an absolutely clear European position." "Customs policy is the European Union’s competence, not of its individual member states. I will travel to Washington with an agreed European position," he stated.

"First and foremost, these (tariffs - TASS) harm the country that imposes them," he emphasized. Germany, in his words, is also feeling the strain, as it is supplying fewer goods. "But in the end, it is consumers in the US who will have to pay more," Merz explained, calling the US court's verdict positive news. "The separation of powers in the US still seems to be functioning, and that is good news."

According to the Bild newspaper, the German chancellor will visit the United States in early March. His meeting with President Donald Trump is scheduled for March 3.

he US Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the US president had exceeded his authority by imposing tariffs on other countries under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). However, the highest court did not clarify whether the US should refund the money previously paid as tariffs. Following the court verdict, Trump signed an executive order imposing 10% tariffs on imports from all countries. The tariffs will take effect on February 24 and remain in force for 150 days.