Hungary will provide Ukraine with no support as long as it is blocking oil transit — Orban

BUDAPEST, February 21. /TASS/. Ukraine will have no support from Hungary until it resumes Russian oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, commenting on his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusks’, allegation that Budapest’s actions are beneficial for Moscow.

"Prime Minister Orban has just blocked Europe’s assistance to Ukraine," Tusk wrote on his X page. "Guess who is happy," he noted, hinting to Russia.

"Dear Donald, I am responsible for the Hungarian people and for Hungary. If anyone harms them, it is my duty to defend them. That is how it will be now as well. As long as President Zelensky does not resume the oil shipments, he should not expect any support from us," Orban responded on X.

Supplies of Russian oil to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline across Ukraine were suspended in late January. Budapest insists that Ukraine is blocking oil supplies from Russia solely for political reasons. In response to blocking the Druzhba pipeline, Hungary halted supplies of diesel fuel to Ukraine, blocked the European Union’s 90-billion-euro loan and warned that it would halt electricity supplies to Ukraine.