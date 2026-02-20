Investments in Siberian rare-earth metal cluster planned to be $9.1 bln

KRASNOYARSK, February 20. /TASS/. Capital investments in developing the Angara-Yenisei cluster for deep processing of rare-earth metals will total 700 bln rubles ($9.1 bln), Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Maslennikov said at the Siberian Express 2026 conference.

The Angara-Yenisei cluster for deep processing of rare-earth metals is anticipated to be created on territories of Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk Regions, Khakassia and Tuva.

"The Angara-Yenisei cluster is to have the complex of new facilities for making high-technology and science-intensive products with high added value. This is also a capital intensive task, solution of which requires to ensure investment attractiveness of the macro region on account of a combination of different preferential regimes for investors. In total, about 700 bln rubles of capital investments are required to be attracted. Over 11,000 jobs of different skills will be created in the cluster. Development of research and educational infrastructure is provided in cooperation with the Russian Academy of Sciences, leading universities and industrial partners, and a new model of territorial development of Siberia will be formed, focusing on attraction of skilled staff and sustainable economic growth," he added.