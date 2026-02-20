Uralvagonzavod Group delivers batch of modernized BREM-80 vehicles to troops

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Uralvagonzavod Group, part of the state tech corporation Rostec, has delivered a batch of modernized BREM-80 armored maintenance and recovery vehicles to the troops, the state corporation's press service reported.

"On the eve of Defender of the Fatherland Day, Uralvagonzavod Group, part of the Rostec State Corporation, handed over a batch of BREM-80 armored maintenance and recovery vehicles to the Russian Defense Ministry. They have been upgraded based the special military operation experience," the ministry reported.

It added that the BREM-80 vehicle is based on the T-80 tank chassis and is equipped with a powerful gas turbine engine, providing it with high mobility.

"The vehicle’s key upgrade is increased crew protection. A key design feature is the mechanized coupling. This device allows the crew to evacuate damaged equipment without leaving the vehicle. The vehicle’s special equipment also includes hydraulic winches and a bulldozer-type coulter for clearing debris and securing the vehicle during operation. The manufacturer has now mastered serial production of the BREM-80," Rostec representatives said.

They noted that the vehicle can tow not only Russian or Soviet tanks, but also heavier Western tanks. During the international Rembat 2018 competition, the BREM-80 set a record, demonstrating its ability to evacuate six coupled T-80 tanks, weighing over 270 tons. "T-80-based maintenance and recovery vehicles can operate in any conditions and are also suitable for Arctic latitudes. The BREM-80, thanks to its gas turbine engine, can quickly start and begin operations even in the most extreme cold," the Uralvagonzavod press service added.