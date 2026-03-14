UAE looking for ways to resolve Middle East crisis — presidential adviser

DOHA, March 15. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates prioritizes "reason and logic" in an attempt to find a solution to the Middle East Crisis, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President Anwar Gargash said.

"The UAE has the right to self-defense <…> yet it continues to prioritize reason and logic, showing restraint and seeking a solution for Iran and the region," he wrote on the X social network.

The adviser added that the UAE "exerted sincere efforts until the very last moment, acting as a mediator between Washington and Tehran in order to avert this war."