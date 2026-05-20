Armenia’s actions contradict relations with Russia, risk causing changes — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The latest actions by the Armenian leadership contradict the spirit of its allied relations with Russia and carry the risk of causing systemic changes, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told reporters following a meeting of the Russian Security Council’s special working group.

"Recently, the Armenian leadership has taken a number of steps that clearly contradict the spirit of the Russia-Armenia allied relations and carry the risk of systemic changes in these relations," the senior diplomat noted.

According to him, Moscow had previously "conveyed its negative attitude toward such steps to the Armenian side in a completely frank and partnership-oriented manner."