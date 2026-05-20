Russian lab in DPR assembles up to 400 FPV UAVs from seized Ukrainian drones in two weeks

LUGANSK, May 20. /TASS/. Fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup South’s 1194th Regiment in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) produce 300 to 400 combat FPV drones in 15 days in an UAV assembly laboratory, recycling approximately 1,500 captured Ukrainian drones, the commander of the Battlegroup South’s 4th Brigade’s unmanned systems detachment, call sign "Tourist," told TASS.

According to the officer, on average, it takes five to six captured enemy unmanned aerial vehicles to assemble one operational drone. "I can say that in 15 days, two weeks, on average, our lab assembles about 300-350, maximum 400 drones. We have to sift through 1,500 Ukrainian drones to assemble 300-400 of ours," he said.

The officer added that the lab has a conveyor-belt process: some specialists disassemble the trophies, others work on firmware updating, while others assemble the finished devices and train the pilots.